Great Smoky Mountains announces 2023 synchronous firefly lottery, viewing dates

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — It's nearly time for the synchronous fireflies to light up the Smokies again!

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park said it will host the annual synchronous firefly viewing opportunity at Elkmont from Sunday, June 4 through Sunday, June 11.

People interested in attending a viewing can enter a lottery for a vehicle reservation through www.recreation.gov starting on Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. EDT, according to a release. It closes Monday, May 1 at 8 p.m. EDT. The park said the lottery system ensures everyone who applies for a reservation has an equal chance of getting one.

Every year in late May or early June, thousands of visitors near Elkmont Campground see the naturally occurring phenomenon of Photinus carolinus, a firefly species that flashes synchronously, according to park officials.

The National Park Service said since 2006, it has limited access to the Elkmont area for the eight days of predicted peak firefly activity to help reduce traffic congestion, provide a safe viewing experience for visitors and minimize disturbances to these unique fireflies during their two-week mating period.

A total of 960 vehicle reservations, 120 per night, will be issued through the lottery process, according to the release. Each reservation allows one vehicle with a maximum of seven occupants to park at the Elkmont viewing location. The number of daily reservations is based on parking capacity and the ability to safely accommodate a large number of viewers on site while minimizing resource impacts.

The results will be available by Thursday, May 11, regardless of the outcome, according to GSMNP.



The park said lottery applicants can enter two dates to take part in the viewing opportunity over the eight-day period. The lottery system uses a randomized computer drawing to select applications.

All lottery applicants will be charged a $1 application fee. Successful applicants will automatically be given reservations and a $24 reservation fee will be charged to the same credit or debit card used for the application fee to cover the cost of awarding the reservation, as well as on-site portable restrooms, supplies and nightly personnel costs for managing the viewing opportunity, according to the park.



Reservations are non-refundable, non-transferable, and good only for the date issued. There is a limit of one lottery application per household per season, according to GSMNP.



During the viewing period, access to Elkmont is restricted after 4 p.m. to passenger vehicles with a reservation, registered campers staying at the Elkmont Campground or backcountry campers with a valid permit, according to the park.