GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro 16-year-old who was seriously injured in a "hood surfing" accident has been taken off chemical paralysis, according to a Wednesday morning Facebook post by his parents.

JJ Hodge's parents say their son is still sedated to a certain extent. He has hoses in his mouth and down his throat, which means he can't talk but he's communicating with head motions and his eyes. They say JJ undertands what happened and where he is, and that he will have surgery on Thursday.

The phone call no parent ever wants

It's a phone call JJ Hodge's parents least expected as a Greensboro Police officer was on the other end of the line.

"I wasn't really under the impression that it was as serious as it was when I first got the call," said Beth Hodge, JJ's mother, "I was thinking more if he's in trouble for doing this."

Officers responded early Sunday morning to an accident on Hartsfield Court. In the accident report, police stated that two people were riding on the hood of a car traveling up the road. Then, one of them fell off, and was run over by the vehicle.

Beth Hodge found out the teenager who was run over and badly injured was her son.

"He and his friends were horsing around, doing stupid teenage boy things," Hodge said, "And they were doing something that someone referred to as 'hood surfing,' where they are on the hood of a car that’s going. I have no idea how fast or anything like that, but he lost his grip...and fell off and ended up being run over."

She said paramedics first transported JJ to Moses Cone in Greensboro, before doctors decided to transport him over to Brenner Children's Hospital.

"He has very serious neck and spine injuries," said his mother, "As well as a completely broken femur, pelvis, shoulder blade and a collapsed lung."

The family said so many others from far and wide have reached out with support and prayers over the last couple of days.

"We love him very much. All of the support is appreciated and the prayers are much needed," said JJ's mother, "Once he does get through this, and he’s going through rehabilitation, he’s going to need his friends there by his side. So I hope everybody remembers that it’s going to be a long road and he needs them throughout the entire process."

Beth Hodge's message to other teens: think before you act.

"These kids have got to think before they do these stupid things," she said, "They think they’re invincible. They think nothing's going to happen to them. And they’ve got to think through before they do something that they think is funny. You just got to think."

Police say no charges have been filed.

The family is posting medical updates in this Facebook group. Fundraising efforts by friends can be found here.

