News

Greensboro woman killed by dogs she was caring for

Police said two dogs attacked a woman who was dog-sitting them for a family member.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a 46-year-old woman died in a dog attack on Thursday. 

It happened at a home on Vance Street near South Elm-Eugene Street around 2 a.m. Police and Guilford County Animal Services were called to the attack after a neighbor called 911. 

"All I heard was her screaming in the backyard. I ran over there...it’s dark. All I hear is her yelling and her dogs over there attacking her," the neighbor said to the 911 operator.  "I can’t see anything. All I know is that they done drug her into the dark."

Police said the woman, identified by her family as Trena Peed, was watching the two dogs for a family member when she was attacked. Officials said an officer shot one of the dogs trying to save her, but she died from her injuries at a hospital. 

Credit: Peed Family
Trena Peed, 46, was attacked and killed by dogs she was watching for a family member in Greensboro on July 8, 2022.

Animal Services has the other dog in quarantine. 

Greensboro police said no criminal charges will be filed. It isn't clear what's going to happen to the dog. 

