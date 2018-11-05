GRIMES COUNTY, Texas -- Two Grimes County women were arrested and charged for the offense of Misusing Official Information which is a 3rd degree felony.

Kaylee Elizabeth Dover, 24, of Navasota was currently working for the Grimes County Sheriff's Office as a jailer, while her roommate, Chelsea Ann Baily, 25, of Plantersville had previously worked there as well.

Both women are accused of revealing confidential information related to the identity of an informant for an active criminal investigation.

In addition, sensitive information was also discussed between the two women and a possible suspect about an upcoming coordinated tactical drug raid operation, between multiple law enforcement agencies.

If convicted, the women could serve anywhere from 2-10 years in jail as well as be expected to pay a fine not to exceed $10,000.

© 2018 KAGS