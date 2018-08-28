NEWTON, N.C. — Catawba County Schools cleared up some misinformation on Monday night about the 2018 Soldiers Reunion Parade in Newton.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans issued a statement saying local school bands were not allowed to march in the parade because there were Confederate flags. The school district said that wasn't true; students made up their own minds on whether to take part in the event.

"I was upset by it, and again, the thing I found most troubling about it is that the people who have issues with our flags, our symbols, have those issues because of ignorance of history; they're not ignorant people," said Bill Starnes, a spokesperson for the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

The decades-old debate of heritage or hate heated up the Catawba County's first school board meeting. The Sons of Confederate Veterans said the board's stance impacted student participation.

"The board has previously made it clear that in no way endorses or condones the use or display of the Confederate flag," said Robert Smith, another spokesperson for the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

Last week, "Silent Sam", a Confederate Statue at UNC-Chapel Hill, was torn down by protesters. Two weeks ago, a Confederate statue in downtown Salisbury was vandalized. Earlier this summer on the Catawba River, a rock was painted with the Confederate flag and racial slurs.

In Newton, members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans voiced their concerns to the board.

"Got to start somewhere, and I hope maybe tonight and what led up to tonight will be somewhat of a catalyst in that movement," said Starnes.

