Each week, consumer reporter Bill McGinty combs through the health department inspection reports looking for violations that could make you sick.

We’ve seen some odd things in the past, but one of these violations conjures up an image you just don’t want in your head when you know someone is in the back making your food.

First up this week, a newbie to the report card called Local Loaf. It’s a food stand in the 7th Street Public Market in uptown.

One of the employees was eating their food right where they make yours; that’s not allowed. And here's one of the worst things we've ever heard: An employee was seen running their hands through their hair then going back to making food -- but without washing their hands.

There was also heavy build-up on the can opener. The grade was 90.5, a very low A.

Over at the Tropical Smoothie and Café at 1111 Metropolitan Avenue, the hot water wasn’t working in the hand washing sinks. Good hygiene means using warm and hot water with soap to wash your hands.

Some ham, black beans, tomatoes and lots of lettuce were past the expiration date. Plus, one of the employees was making someone’s smoothie without wearing a hairnet. Beard and hairnets are a must.

The grade was 90.5, also an A.

Last up this week, China Buffet on East Independence Blvd. They were storing raw chicken in with pineapple, onions, and avocados. Raw foods must be kept separate from ready to eat foods.

The slicer and can opener were stored with debris. The crab and sushi were both too warm; they were supposed to be chilling below 45 degrees to be safe to eat but were holding above that.

The grade was 82.5, a low B.

It may not sound bad, two low As and a low B, but remember, a health inspector once said she won’t eat at any restaurant below a 90. Bill checks the violations if the place is below 95.

