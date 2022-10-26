How to save on Halloween candy

Inflation has candy costs up this year. Here are some ideas for stocking up for trick-or-treating on a budget.

MINNEAPOLIS — If you've attempted to buy candy for Halloween, you know it is more expensive this year. Thank inflation for that. Here are some ideas on how to cut costs:

1. Do the math

Do you really need that $25 bag of candy? At my house last year, we had 19 trick-or-treaters. So this year, we're getting a small bag for $10. Once it's gone, the porch lights will be turned off.

Because what do you normally do with all that leftover candy anyway? I mean, we're not judging.

2. Buy in bulk

If you do need a lot of candy (maybe you live in a more poppin' neighborhood than I do), buy in bulk. Typically, bags with more than 200 pieces are cheaper per piece than a smaller bag.

For example, that $25 bag of candy I mentioned? It's a 410-piece bag at Target (technically, for $24.99). It seems like a lot of money, but it amounts to just six cents per piece.

That's cheaper than this 30-piece bag on sale for $5.49, which comes out to 18 cents per piece.

3. Consider non-candy options

Parents will love you for stocking their kids' Halloween buckets with something OTHER than sugar, especially parents of children with food allergies.

In some cases, non-candy items can be cheaper than sweets.

For example, Aldi is selling mini tubs of Play-doh: $4.99 for a 15-tub pack. That's just 33 cents a tub!

Target is selling Halloween bubble wands: $3 for a 24-pack. That's 12.5 cents per wand.

Walmart's website features this four-pack of hacky sacks for $2.

Don't forget about Wendy's Boo Books. For $1 you get five Jr. Frosty coupons. Considering a Jr. Frosty normally costs $1.79, that's a deal!

