PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager that may be with an older man.

14-year-old Haneefah Kabouche was last seen in the Westbrook Creek subdivision off Cedarcrest Road. Police said Kabouche may have been wearing a Looney Toons sweater and black leggings.

Authorities described the teenager as 5'2", 100 pounds with shoulder-length black curly hair (possibly in a ponytail) and brown eyes.

Officials said Kabouche may be on the way to South Carolina with a 20-year-old white man named Liam. Liam is described as 6'0", 170-200 pounds and authorities say he may have a beard. They could be traveling in a red or burgundy SUV or truck with South Carolina plates.

Anyone with information on Kabouche's whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Paulding County Sheriff's Office at 770-443-3010.

