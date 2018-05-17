CALABASAS, Calif. -- Harbor Freight Tools has recalled more than 1 million 14-inch chainsaws sold under the Portland, One Stop Gardens and Chicago Electric brand names.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the power switch on the 1,020,000 recalled chainsaws may malfunction, allowing the unit to continue to operate after the operator moves the switch to the "OFF" position, posing a serious hazard to the person operating the chainsaw.

Two models of 14-inch chainsaws are involved in the recall. The Portland and One Stop Gardens brand chainsaws have a green and black color design with "PORTLAND" printed on the blade. The Chicago Electric branded chainsaw has a red and black color scheme with the name "CHICAGO ELECTRIC" printed on the chainsaw's handle.

All of the recalled chainsaws were sold with a black blade guard. The model number is printed on a label on the bottom of the chainsaw. The two model numbers involved from each of the brands is as follows:

Portland: #67255 or #61592

One Stop Gardens: #67255 or #61592

Chicago Electric: #67255 or #61592

Consumers should stop using the recalled models and return them to their local Harbor Freight Tools stores for a free replacement chainsaw. Replacement units will be available starting May 21.

Customers with questions can contact Harbor Freight Tools at 800-444-3353, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Pacific Time or via email at recall@harborfreight.com.

