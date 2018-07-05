SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane high school senior helped save the life of a woman who contemplating suicide early Sunday morning.

His mother, Stephanie Regalado, said it was the night of Chris’ prom and he was getting ready to head home from a party at Hotel RL around 2:00 a.m. His father was supposed to pick him up but went to the wrong hotel. He eventually got to correct hotel but Chris was not there. His mother and father began to panic.

While Chris was waiting, he heard someone yell for help. He then texted his father to tell him what heard and that he was going to investigate. He found a woman standing on the second of three bars of a bridge with her body hanging over the top looking down toward the river.

His mother Stephanie posted about what happened in a Facebook post.

Stephanie wrote that he got as close to her as he could. When the woman finally saw him, he told her there was a “terrifying look in her eyes.” He asked her what was up and if he could help.

The woman shared her life story. She described years of abuse, sexual abuse and a father who abandoned her. Chris listened and told her he could not even imagine going through those situations himself. He also told her he could understand why she would want to make all that pain go away and that he did not judge her for feeling so hopeless.

“He just listened to every single word she said and his mind was racing trying to figure out what to say back to her," Stephanie explained.

She eventually sat down on the bar she was standing on. She told Chris she did not usually trust men and would attack them if they approached her. He thanked her for not doing that and it made her smile. He told her a little about himself and she was surprised to learn he was 17-years-old and still in high school.

He told her he couldn’t understand the pain she was in but she could use that pain to help others who feel the same way, Stephanie wrote. He said if she decided to live, she could help other people choose to live as well.

“He asked her to think of the difference she could make considering how he could help her without even knowing her pain,” Stephanie wrote.

Chris told his mom she eventually climbed down and made sure there was room for him to sit beside her. They kept talking until Chris felt she was in a good spot. They eventually hugged and he made her promise that “she would always remember a stranger could see how strong she was.”

She eventually thanked him and they walked off the bridge together. Then Chris met up with his dad. Stephanie said she is not surprised by her son’s actions.

"He has a heart for others all the time," Stephanie explained. "He will try to make a joke or try to make them laugh."

Stephanie said she was so proud of him.

"When he shared the things he said to her I was like, ‘Holy cow how did you know what to say,’" she said.

Chris is a senior at North Central High School and has dealt with his own struggles through life. His mother said when he was born doctors said he would never be able to walk and he would have cognitive issues. He was bullied in middle school because he has a cleft palate. He was then taken out of school because of it. During his time in high school, he has known three students who have committed suicide.

Today, Chris attends North Central High School where he was homecoming king this year. He is 6’8” tall, weighs 275 pounds and has no problems walking. He plays basketball and competes in shot put.

Stephanie said her son has been struggling with being in the limelight for what he did. He told her it was “quite the experience” and said, “I mean, if you hear someone calling out for help, you can’t turn away from that.”

© 2018 KREM