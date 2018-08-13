YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- NBC Charlotte has learned there have been at least 24 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease confirmed in York County.

We did some research and discovered more than half of the cases affected small children ages five and younger, including Brittany Smith’s two-year-old son.

“He was broken out everywhere from his feet to his bottom," Smith said. “His hands peeled, his face peeled, his feet peeled.”

Smith believes her son Beckham contracted the virus from a public park, but it’s hard to tell since the virus spreads several different ways, including through direct contact, contaminated surfaces, changing diapers or coughing and sneezing.

Dr. Arash Pourtina with Piedmont Medical Center said the best way to prevent your little one from getting this nasty disease is to apply soap and water.

“Teach hand hygiene and hand sanitizer and hand washing to kids as young as possible,” Dr. Pourtina said.

Adults can also get the disease. In fact, so far this year, adults here in York County have dealt with the virus, which could feel like flu-like symptoms.

If you experience those symptoms, head to a doctor immediately as it could be much worse for a child.

