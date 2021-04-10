2 Your Well-Being: Breast cancer prevention and awareness

Today we’re talking with Cone Health’s Oncology Outreach Manager Christine Brannock about the importance of early detection, screenings, when to get them, and more.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month so in today's 2 Your Well-Being, we’re talking about the importance of early detection, screenings, when to get them, and more.

Cone Health’s Oncology Outreach Manager Christine Brannock said screenings and early detections are key in fighting breast cancer. The earlier doctors can find it, the easier it is to treat.

So when should you start getting a mammogram? Brannock said it's recommended every year once you turn 40. If you have a history of breast cancer in your family, you should get a mammogram 10 years before the age your relative developed cancer. Separate from the age recommendations, there are also signs to look for that may indicate you may need to see a health care professional. Brannock said to check for any lumps for changes to your skin. That could include any new irritation or dimpling of breast skin.