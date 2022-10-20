3D mammogram screenings to be offered in Rock Hill on Friday

Attendees should schedule appointments in advance and complete the required forms available at yorkcountyarts.org/mammogram.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — This Friday, you'll have the chance to get a 3D mammogram in Rock Hill.

The Arts Council of York County is partnering with Invision Diagnostics during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to bring their mobile 3D mammography coach to Old Town Rock Hill.

The event is happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking beside Wells Fargo, located at 101 East Main Street in Rock Hill.

Attendees should schedule appointments in advance and complete the required forms through the Invision Diagnostics online portal available at yorkcountyarts.org/mammogram.

Those who do not have insurance and meet the Breast Cancer Screening Source of York County's criteria may participate in this event. To learn more about the program and to apply for aid, call (803) 493-2716.

