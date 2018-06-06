Charlotte, NC -- Mecklenburg County Public Health is set to begin a vaccination program after the County’s five confirmed cases and one suspected case of hepatitis A since April.

There have been five confirmed hepatitis A cases since April 20, which is greater than the County’s average annual number. Since 2012, hepatitis A virus cases have been on the rise in the U.S. Between July 2016 to November 2017, the Centers for Disease Control reports 1200 cases have occurred nationally, including 826 hospitalizations and 37 deaths. Outbreaks have occurred in California, Utah, Kentucky, Michigan, Indiana, and West Virginia. Due to national trends and the increase in the number of cases locally, the CDC has determined that Mecklenburg County is experiencing an outbreak of hepatitis A.

The best way to prevent hepatitis A is with the hepatitis A vaccine. Public Health is working with medical providers and community partners to educate residents about how to prevent hepatitis A and to encourage vaccination of those most at-risk of contracting the virus.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Email* Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC