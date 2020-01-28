CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New numbers show flu season has no signs of slowing down but what you eat can help keep the virus away, experts say.

According to the CDC, 37 states are reporting high flu activity and so far, there have been an estimated 15 million cases, including hundreds in the Carolinas. Of course, the best way to prevent getting the virus is getting the flu shot, but your diet can also help keep you healthy.

Here are five foods that will help fight the flu this season.

1. Garlic

It contains a compound called allicin, which boosts immunity. Experts say to get those benefits you can crush or slice garlic.

2. Chicken soup

It turns out that mom was onto something. Researchers say most chicken soup recipes contain something called carnosine that gets your immune system ready to fight the flu. You will need to watch out for sodium, though. Too much salt can cause dehydration.

3. Fish

Fresh salmon, tuna, and even trout are solid choices for getting a healthy dose of Omega-3 fatty acids. Michigan State University researchers found Omega-3s increase our body's production of white blood cells that eat flu-causing bacteria.

4. Whole Grains

They're good for your gut. Whole grains contain brown rice and oats, which help build up healthy bacteria in your stomach.

5. Fruits and vegetables

They're loaded with Vitamins A, E and C, which keep your immune system healthy and ready to fight off anything that comes its way.