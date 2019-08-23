KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A Kannapolis mom has a warning for other parents after her son got a concussion at a public park.

It happened at Kannapolis Village Park in July. Now Sarah Engelskirchen is calling for more supervision by park staff.

Silas was left bruised and bloody after his mom said she turned her back for one second when he was hit by another kid riding a bike through the splash pad.

Engelskirchen thinks park staff should’ve helped stop that.

"We're at a place that’s supposed to be safe for my child to be," she said. “They allowed the bike to ride through the splash pad fenced-in area and hit my child.”

Engelskirchen rushed her son to the car where she said things got worse. He was unresponsive on the way to the hospital then vomited uncontrollably.

"I was really scared because I know head injuries can lead to worse things,” she said.

Silas recovered from his concussion and isn't scared to play at the park now, but his mom is scared to let him out of her sight.

Other moms are concerned about the lack of supervision from park staff, especially with so many older kids running around on their own.

"There’s a lot of kids around middle maybe high school age. I saw one standing in the middle of the tracks even when the things are down, so they're kind of causing a disturbance," said Vicki Coles of Concord.

Since that day in July, the city has added more signs to the splash pad area, clearly stating no bikes are allowed. Engelskirchen wants them in more places, especially after she said she saw the same boy who hit Silas riding his bike through the playground area.

"I don't want anyone else’s child to get hurt or any other parent to go through the fear that I went through in those moments,” she said.

A representative for the City of Kannapolis provided this statement:

We are very sorry that Silas was injured at one of our parks. We work hard every day to ensure we have safe fun parks and recreation facilities. When Silas fell, our staff immediately went to assist him and offered to call 911 for medical assistance. The goal for all of our park facilities is to provide a place where people can enjoy outdoor activities. We do have signage in place telling people that no running, jumping, horseplay, climbing, toys, rollerblades, bicycles, scooters, or skateboards are allowed. Staff are instructed to approach anyone who does not follow these rules and ask them to leave. We attempt to get descriptions of those who are exhibiting any reckless behavior and call police when appropriate. As always we strive to provide fun safe entertaining places of play for families and are always working to improve our facilities.

Never miss an alert. Download the new WCNC app today

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

Two pages of critical violations at popular uptown Charlotte restaurant

Trump coming to North Carolina to stump for Bishop

NTSB: Pilots tried to abort landing before Earnhardt plane crash