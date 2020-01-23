RALEIGH, N.C. — The flu season appears to be ramping up in North Carolina. Six deaths associated with the virus reported statewide last week, bringing our total flu deaths this season to 41.

This comes on top of 11 deaths the week prior.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Twenty-four of the deaths were people age 65 or older, with another eight between ages 50 and 64. One child between ages 5 and 17 died of the flu two weeks ago, and the remaining eight deaths were people ages 25 to 49.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends flu vaccinations for everyone 6 months of age and older.

Click here to continue reading on WRAL.

RELATED: RSV or the flu? What parents need to watch for in their kids

RELATED: CDC warns flu vaccine does not match the virus hitting children especially hard