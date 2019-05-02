CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Upgrade Labs in Santa Monica, California designed an entire biohacking facility many are calling the “gym of the future.”

"What biohacking is, is taking control of your own biology," said Martin Tobias, CEO of Upgrade Labs. "There are many technologies available today for people to be the CEO of their own health and fitness.”

But you don't have to head west to get in on the trend.

Dr. Jeffrey Galvin has been big on biohacking for decades. He opened Vitality Medical Wellness Institute in Mallard Creek in 2010 to cater to clients wanting more from medical care.

That idea is at the core of Biohacking -- utilizing cutting edge, non-invasive technology to provide insight into your specific biology so you can find ways to hack it to your benefit.

Dr. Galvin says one of the biggest differences between a standard doctor office and one like Vitality Medical Wellness Institute is the expectation of care.

"We're not interested in good here. We're interested in great. Outstanding," Dr. Galvin said.

Outstanding care means extensive patient assessments focused on both body and mind. The doctor looks at data collected during these assessments to create a customized plan for each specific patient.