CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Whether traveling hundreds or thousands of miles away, Americans seeking an abortion out of state could be paying a pretty penny.

Expenses like flights, gas, hotels, and food, can add up quickly, and some people are looking at thousands of dollars to be serviced.

Planned Parenthood said this will create an even greater need, especially in communities with low income. They have now been investing in patient navigation services months ahead to help with some of the costs.

"We are seeing an increase of patients coming from out of state," Alison Kiser with Planned Parenthood, said.

Millions of people have lost access to abortions in their own states, and Kiser said they’re already getting an influx of calls with people booking appointments from miles away.

"About one-third of our patients in North Carolina were folks who came in from out of state to receive services," Kiser said. "These communities are made up of folks who face the greatest barriers to accessing health care as it is."

About 75% of people seeking abortions are from low-income areas, which makes the cost of traveling out of state for services an even bigger financial barrier for people living check to check.

Data shows that 60% of people who get abortions are already parents, so when you factor in things like childcare, flights, hotels, and food, along with the cost of abortion the numbers add up quickly.

"We help with travel costs and getting to their appointments, the patient navigation services were put in place to help people navigate these exact challenges.

Kiser said there are many resources available and there is help available to cover expenses.She said they’re also ramping up on staff and expanding their hours to further meet everyone’s personal needs

Kiser said it's a group effort and they are not doing this work alone, they’re also relying on the other health care systems and abortion providers to help as many people as possible.

