How to recognize addiction issues during holiday gatherings

Atrium Health outlined warning signs people can look for, such as routine changes or secretive behavior.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The holidays can be stressful, but they can also be especially difficult for people suffering from addiction issues. Anything from strained family relationships, financial pressures and social isolation can trigger someone who is addicted to substances.

In 2019, 19.7 million people in the U.S. struggled with an addiction problem. The pandemic only worsened that. The year ending in April 2021 had 100,000 people in America overdose from substances.

Beyond the typical holiday stress, when COVID-19 is added in, it can be a perfect storm for people. So many individuals have been met with loss during the pandemic, and some of them may turn to substances as a way to cope with the stress.

If you or a loved one are facing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, there is help readily available. You can call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or chat with them online. There are also resources in North Carolina available here and in South Carolina available here.

Holidays tend to cause an increase in addictive behaviors.

According to Dr. Kelsie Pierre, who specializes in internal medicine and addiction, there are some warning signs that people may be struggling with addiction:

If they suddenly change their routine

If they have secretive behavior

If they have increased financial struggles that can't be explained by holiday purchases

If they have a shift in their mood or behavior

If they become more socially isolated

Dr. Pierre called addiction in America "a large-scale problem."

Atrium Health outlined its addiction treatment service plan that medically monitors those suffering from addiction. The health system also has outpatient therapy services and medication that can lessen the severity of withdrawal symptoms.