Addiction resources in and around the Charlotte area

Help is available for people facing addiction.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, over 37 million Americans 12 and older were considered current users of illegal drugs as of 2020.

That impact is felt in the Carolinas. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shared statistics from 2021 indicating 4,041 people in North Carolina died due to an overdose that year -- the highest in a single year in state record. In South Carolina, there were 2,168 overdose deaths reported from 2020 to 2021.

The American Society of Addiction Medicine describes addiction as "a treatable, chronic medical disease involving complex interactions among brain circuits, genetics, the environment, and an individual’s life experiences."

National resources

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (Drug Abuse Hotline)

24-hour listening line and referral source for individuals who use illicit drugs.

Online treatment locator: findtreatment.gov

Alcohol Help describes itself as an "informational resource geared towards reducing the harm caused by alcohol."

Substance abuse education, assessments and referrals along with information on ways to find help when someone you love is struggling with addiction.

Charlotte/Mecklenburg County resources

Address: 1427 South Blvd., Suite 106 Charlotte, NC 28203

24-hour listening line and referral source for individuals who struggle with alcohol addiction.

Office Phone: 704-375-3784 ext. 4664

Cell phone (text preferred): 980-395-2199

QCHR aims to "offer life-saving supplies and empower people directly impacted through connection, education, and linkage to a variety healthcare options and social resources."

Gaston County

Address: 549 Cox Road Gastonia, NC 28054

The center offers treatment programs, resources and rehabilitation for drug users.

Iredell County

The Iredell County Government has compiled a list of resources local to the county.

