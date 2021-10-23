x
Health

Blue-green algae spotted in Lake Wylie coves, per Mecklenburg County officials

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services provided tips on what to look for and how to avoid cyanobacteria.
Credit: Mecklenburg County Government
Map of algae blooms on Oct. 22, 2021

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — More blue-green algae have been found again on the North Carolina side of Lake Wylie, according to the Mecklenburg County government.

The county said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services observed the cyanobacteria blooms in Boyd's and Snug Harbor Coves on Oct. 21. Another bloom was also found in a cove near the Catawba Yacht Club. The presence of the algae blooms prompted the agency to issue a swimming advisory.

The easiest way to tell if algae are present is by looking at the water, according to the county. Water that looks bright green or blue, looks discolored, or scummy are the usual visual signs of cyanobacterial blooms. Additionally, flecks that look like grass clippings are also a sign algae is present.

People and pets should not swim in the water where algae are present. Dead fish in the area should not be handled or cooked, nor should anyone fish in the bloom areas. Any people or pets who do get in contact with the algae should be washed thoroughly with clean water.

Additionally, anyone who appears sick after contact with algae should seek medical care immediately. Symptoms include loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, itchy skin, or a rash.

Pets who have also been in contact with algae will need veterinary care immediately if they appear to stumble, stagger, or collapse.

