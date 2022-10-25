RSV spike forces elementary school to close for 2 days

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Aquadale Elementary School in Stanly County will be closed for the next two days while the school is cleaned and disinfected due to high counts of RSV, school officials announced Tuesday.
Aquadale Elementary officials said the decision to keep students home was made after consulting with local and state health experts. In conjunction with classes being postponed, Aquadale's Fall Fest has been postponed to an unknown date. While school is closed, buses will be deep cleaned and disinfected, officials said.
"We understand the impact this will have on students, staff and families and appreciate your support and understanding as we put the health and safety of our students as our top priority," the school posted on Facebook.
Student work will be available by teachers on Oct. 26 and 27. The school will remain closed through Halloween with students expected to return to the classroom on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Doctors say RSV is the most common respiratory virus affecting kids under the age of 5. With fewer COVID-19 precautions in place, doctors say RSV is already spreading at an unusually high rate. Parents are encouraged to keep sick children home, sanitize their toys and keep them hydrated.
“By age 2, 100% of kids will have had RSV. It’s a very transmissible virus by kids coughing on each other, sharing toys, touching the same doorknobs,” Dr. Juanita Mora, with the American Lung Association said.
WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.