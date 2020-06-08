Even after the coronavirus is gone, experts believe one long term impact we’ll continue to see is addiction.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As alcohol and opioid abuse increases, Atrium Health doctor warns of early signs of addiction

Even after the coronavirus is gone, experts believe one long term impact we’ll continue to see is addiction.

Opioid and alcohol abuse have both increased since the pandemic began, and Atrium health doctors say they don’t want those battling addiction to feel like they have nowhere to turn while sheltering at home. To help, they’re now offering all of their behavioral health services virtually, including for addiction.

Dr. Stephen Wyatt, the medical director of addiction medicine at Atrium Health, says part of the reason alcohol abuse may be up is the new ways people are increasingly getting it.

“We do have home delivery available for North Carolina [and] the online sales have gone up 500%,” Dr. Wyatt said.

He says the coronavirus pandemic has made it harder for those struggling with addiction to cope.

“People are getting more stressed out and they’re relapsing,” Dr. Wyatt said.

Dr. Wyatt says the same can be said for opioid use.. and more people are accidentally overdosing.

“People had tried to curtail their getting and using drugs, lowered their tolerance, now they’re back out and they’re coming in contact with terribly potent drugs,” Dr. Wyatt said.

To help prevent relapsing, says they are now providing their behavioral health services virtually, including the addiction services.

“This is allowing us to reach out to more people on a regular basis because there’s less of a transportation problem, a childcare problem which many of these folks can have,” Dr. Wyatt said.

For people with no WiFi, there’s an option too.

“We are doing some telephone visits, and that’s making it somewhat easier,” Dr. Wyatt said.