ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — Schools in Ashe County will shut down Friday because of a flu outbreak.

Officials posted the message on Facebook Thursday.

"Parents and Students. Due to the increase in the flu outbreak, Ashe County Schools will be closed Friday, February 8, 2019, for both students and staff. Custodians will use this time to perform a deep clean at all of our schools. Hopefully, this extended break and the intense cleaning will help to stop the spread of flu germs," the post read.

Schools are seeing lots of sick calls.

The W.C. Friday Middle School Choral Arts Department in Dallas, North Carolina posted a picture earlier this week showing its situation on Facebook.

"PSA: The flu is spreading like wildfire around WCFMS. If you (your child) are sick, please stay home to recover! We will catch you up later... just be safe," the post read.

With the Carolinas in the middle of flu season and cases growing by the day, hospitals in the Charlotte area are making changes to their visitor policies.

Atrium Health announced effective 7 a.m. Friday, all visitors must be older than 12 at all of its Charlotte-area hospitals. This restriction also applies to all Novant Health hospitals and Wake Forest Baptist Health facilities.

Atrium is also asking anyone with flu-like symptoms to not visit patients in the hospital.

CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia is also enforcing a ban on all visitors under the age of 13, as well as anyone with flu-like symptoms or a compromised immune system. Anyone with symptoms will only be allowed in the hospital if they are being treated.

On Friday, the Iredell Health System will start "asking guests not to bring children 17 and under to visit patients in the hospital" in an effort to slow the spread of the flu.

