Atrium Health easing visitation restrictions in place due to COVID-19

Effective at 5 a.m. on June 15, new rules will be put in place while ensuring COVID-19 safe standards.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health announced Sunday that they will begin to phase into allowing relaxed visitor restrictions. Atrium will be ensuring safe standards are put into place as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Atrium Health recently began allowing family to accompany patients who were having surgery or a procedure. This latest announcement will allow most patients to have one visitor each day in the appropriate patient areas.

"Our ability to deliver health, hope and healing for all is enhanced by the way family members and friends are able to support our patients during their time with us," Dr. Suzanna Fox, the deputy chief physician executive for Atrium Health said in a statement. "We recognize having a loved one present provides comfort and can ease any anxiety a patient may feel. It helps the healing process, so we're pleased to be at a point where we can now allow some limited visitation for most of our patients."

The new hospital visitation restrictions are as follows:

Hospital visitation times will be daily from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Only one designated visitor per patient allowed each day (Switching visitors during a single day won't be allowed, but a different visitor may come the next day)

All visitors must: Be at least 18 years of age Appropriately wear a mask which completely covers the mouth and nose at all times (except while eating in designated areas) Supply their own masks Undergo a health screening with temperature check upon entry Comply with all guidance related to social distancing Remain in the designated areas at all times (not permitted to roam the hospital)



The exceptions to the new hospital visitations restrictions are as follows:

Visiting hour restrictions don't apply in the maternity setting, nor in emergency departments or urgent care centers

Surgical patients undergoing an early morning procedure may have one visitor with them even if arriving before 8 a.m.

Pediatric patients (those under 18) will be allowed two parents/guardians any time of day

Patients with the following conditions may be allowed more than one visitor, determined by the treating physician and facility leadership End of life circumstances Certain communication barriers Caregiver/decision-making situations



Where visitation isn't possible, Atrium Health encourages family and friends to utilize other forms of support for their loved ones like video chats and calls.

As the new practices will be put into place Monday morning, Atrium Health provided the following statement:

"As the effects of the current pandemic state of emergency continue to evolve, additional changes to the visitation policy may be necessary and occur at any time. For the latest information, please visit www.atriumhealth.org/visitors."