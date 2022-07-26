Atrium Health earns multiple honors by U.S. News & World

Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center is being recognized as the “Best Hospital” in the Charlotte metro region for the sixth consecutive year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — U.S. News & World is once again recognizing Atrium Health as a regional and national leader in health care.

Atrium Health's Carolinas Rehabilitation is ranked among the top 2% of rehabilitation facilities in the nation.

“I could not be prouder of our Atrium Health family – physicians, nurses and support staff alike – for their unwavering dedication to our mission: to improve health, elevate hope and advance healing – for all,” Eugene A. Woods, president & CEO of Atrium Health, said. “I’m also so proud that their work is being recognized by U.S. News and World Report. Our teammates provide incredible care to our patients and communities every single day, overcoming obstacles and always striving for excellence. We will continue to lead the way when it comes to helping our patients heal and thrive.”

