Atrium Health, Johnson C. Smith University Partner to enhance student health center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health and Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) have formed a partnership to enhance the school's student health center

As part of the Charlotte Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative, Atrium Health committed $3 million in support of JCSU. Roughly half of that will go to staff and support the Johnson C. Smith University Health Center, as part of a multi-year agreement coordinated through Atrium Health Employer Services.

“Here at Atrium Health, we fundamentally believe that health, education and access to opportunity are the essential building blocks of a bright future for our community,” Eugene A. Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health, said. “That’s why we are proud to partner with JCSU to provide top-notch health care to the university’s students, faculty and staff, as well as invest in a talent pipeline to educate and train students who dream of becoming health care professionals.”

The partnership between the JCSU Health Center and Atrium Health will offer comprehensive acute care and primary care including:

Point of care testing for common illnesses

Chronic condition management and monitoring

Annual wellness exams and athletic physicals

On-site routine lab work

Sexual health

Preventative vaccinations

There will also be a new, limited, on-site pharmacy and over-the-counter medications offered, along with health coaching and education programming; health literacy resources for students, faculty and staff; health care navigation to appropriate off-site care and additional on-campus services when needed; and integrated electronic medical records to improve the continuity of care when on-or off-campus.

The center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

