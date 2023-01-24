Atrium Health unveils mobile unit dedicated to women’s health care

Atrium Health said the initiative is one of the nation’s first mobile units dedicated solely to women’s health care.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health announced it's expanding its mobile services and fleet of mobile medical units to serve its communities in need.

“Throughout my 30-year career as an OB-GYN, I have witnessed, firsthand, the effects women and their unborn babies face when patients do not receive timely prenatal care,” Dr. Suzanna Fox, deputy chief physician executive and women’s health care service line leader for Atrium Health, said. “Transportation challenges, language barriers and lack of insurance cause many women in underserved communities to delay care or forgo it altogether.”

