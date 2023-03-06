Significant drop in flu cases prompts Charlotte hospitals to drop visitor restrictions

Officials with Atrium Health and Novant Health said a "significant drop" in respiratory illnesses, including the flu and RSV, led to the decision.

Visitor restrictions will be lifted at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, for both health care systems. Officials said a significant drop in the number of patients with flu-like symptoms prompted the change. Other regional health systems, including Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, CaroMont Health, Cone Health and Randolph Health were consulted about the decision.

The previous policy restricted children 12 and under from visiting hospitalized patients.

Patients and employees will be required to wear masks in all facilities in accordance with CDC and regulatory guidance, Atrium Health said. Mask requirements will also remain in place for all Novant Health facilities.

Anyone who is experiencing flu-like symptoms is asked to help control the spread of viruses by not visiting any patients in the hospital. Symptoms include fever, headaches, body aches, cough or sore throat, runny nose, chills, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhea.

Health care systems recommend frequent handwashing with soap or using an alcohol-based sanitizer to help prevent the spread of the flu.

