Atrium Health nurses are among the top in NC

They were nominated by their peers and represent some of the hardest working and extraordinary health care providers in North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A major praise for a handful of frontline workers at Atrium Health.

The hospital network announced Wednesday that 17 of its nurses have been recognized as being among the top 100 in the state.

“It is a tremendous honor for these 17 nurses who have been selected as part of North Carolina’s Great 100,” Maureen Swick, senior vice president of nursing and pharmacy and enterprise nurse executive at Atrium Health, said. “I am proud of all of our more than 19,000 nurses at Atrium Health for their dedication and resilience during these past several months, but I must take a moment to recognize the extraordinary commitment, leadership and countless sacrifices these honorees have made for the betterment of our patients and our community throughout the last year.”

