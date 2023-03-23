Atrium Health opens region's 1st center for women’s cardiovascular health

Doctors at the center will also care for women with a full range of heart and vascular disease concerns.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health has established the region's first center for women’s cardiovascular health.

The center will be led by Dr. Esther (Soo Hyun) Kim, a nationally known cardiologist and vascular medicine specialist who is an expert in treating spontaneous coronary artery dissection (SCAD) and fibromuscular dysplasia (FMD).

“Atrium Health Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute is special in many ways,” Kim said. “It is on the cutting edge of cardiovascular imaging, has nationally recognized expertise in multiple cardiovascular procedures and is recognized as an innovator in the way it delivers heart and vascular care."

According to a news release, this new center is the first in the greater Charlotte region to offer expertise in SCAD and FMD, important causes of heart attack and stroke in women.

Kim and colleagues will also care for women with a full range of heart and vascular disease concerns.

