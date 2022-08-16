Bank of America gifts Atrium Health $10 million for program aimed at reducing health disparities

The program will also create accessible, community-based virtual care sites within Central Piedmont Community College and YMCA locations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America has gifted Atrium Health $10 million to establish a program aimed at reducing health disparities.

Meaningful Medicine unites the best innovations within health care, social impact and workforce development to directly target health equity and economic mobility goals within Charlotte, Atrium Health announced Tuesday.

In partnership with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS), Mecklenburg County, Central Piedmont Community College and YMCA of Greater Charlotte, Atrium Health’s Meaningful Medicine program will support CMS students at Title I schools and expand opportunities for economically underprivileged CMS graduates to attain health care careers with family-supporting wages. Additionally, the program will provide the most vulnerable in the community with embedded health support systems, including convenient access to new virtual health care sites.

“Together, with Atrium Health, we are addressing the root causes of inequality through a commitment to advancing health and economic opportunity across diverse communities," Kieth Cockrell, president of Bank of America Charlotte, said. “When communities have greater access to health care, they also experience lower unemployment rates and higher incomes.”

The program will also create accessible, community-based virtual care sites within Central Piedmont Community College and YMCA locations, as well as:

Suicide prevention training to over 900 CMS students

Increased workforce development resources for recent CMS graduates

Resources and support for students and community members who are at high risk of negative health outcomes due to unstable housing, food insecurity or other acute social needs.

