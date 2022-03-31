US blood shortage affects treatment for sickle cell disease patients

Jessica Coates, 37, wants people to be educated on what sickle cell disease is.

The shortage can affect medical treatment for some. One group that needs the blood are sickle cell patients.

The CDC says they don't know how many people have the sickle cell trait, but almost 100,000 Americans have sickle cell disease (SCD).

SCD is a blood disorder that makes the red cells in your body become C-shaped, hard, and sticky.

Jessica Coates, 37, was diagnosed with the genetic disorder when she was 2 years old. She's having the disease is exhausting.

"It feels like you're kind of trapped in a limited body."

Coates says blood circulation is poor in her body, especially in her hips. However, it is different for everyone.

"It usually happens in my joints -- so the knees, the elbows, shoulders," Coates said.

Coates is on the board for CultureSHOCK of Dublin, a nonprofit group that "encourages social & civic engagement and serves as a local hub to provide experiences that enrich cultural understanding & inspire positive change."

According to the CDC, about one and 13 African American babies is born with the sickle cell trait. Once someone is diagnosed with SCD, possible treatments include medication or blood transfusion, but with a national blood shortage, this could cause complications.

"Particularly, it's important because anything can be a life-threatening situation for anyone with sickle cell," Coates said

Coates doesn't do blood transfusions often because of the iron overload. She has had a transfusion before.

"I had to have an emergency C-section with my first son."

All four of Coates' children have the sickle cell trait. Coates wants people to be more educated on SCD because she said it can be a family member, coworker or friend.

"This is what sick can look like. This is what sickle cell looks like. It doesn't look like someone who is beat up and battered," Coates said.

Jessica said the most important thing people can do it get tested for the sickle cell trait.