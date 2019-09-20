FORT MILL, S.C. — Anne Springs Close Greenway announced the discovery of blue-green algae in one of its lakes on Friday.

The greenway, located in Fort Mill, South Carolina, posted about the matter on Facebook:

Greenway Update: In conjunction with DHEC, we have confirmed the presence of blue-green algae in Lake Frances. Water treatment is already underway. As a reminder, all dogs should remain on leash while enjoying the Greenway trails. There is no swimming in our lakes and ponds, and we encourage dog owners to refrain from allowing dogs to drink from these areas. Thank you for your cooperation as we work to keep the Greenway safe and enjoyable for all.

The nature preserve gave more details about the location of the blue-green algae in the comments section of the post.

"Lake Frances is at our Adventure Road entrance and part of our dog park. Steele Creek is safe as it is moving water. Blue-green algae is found in stagnant water," the staff wrote.

The greenway said it would be testing other bodies of water soon.

"Stumpy Pond and the other lakes are being tested Monday. We will update any findings or additional closures once we have results," the staff said.

Blue-green algae can be toxic and deadly to children and dogs. The deaths of three North Carolina dogs this summer were blamed on blue-green algae as well as other dogs across the country.

