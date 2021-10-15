Charlotte 'Men in Bras' runway show supports breast cancer patients

The Men in Bras show benefits Carolina Breast Friends on Oct. 16, 2021, during the Be Amazing Gala.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend, men will take the runway at Charlotte's Le Méridien hotel to raise awareness and money for people battling breast cancer.

But they aren't just doing any old walk, they'll be sporting bras to benefit Carolina Breast Friends during the Be Amazing Gala. Carolina Breast Friends is a nonprofit based in Charlotte that helps those new to cancer, as well as survivors of breast cancer, with their journey.

“The men oftentimes are affected even if it’s the women that get breast cancer because it changes your life," Lynn Erdman, executive director of Carolina Breast Friends, said.

The men participating in this weekend's show are hoping to raise $5,000 to help Carolina Breast Friends provide free services to those battling cancer. Those services include mastectomy bras, prostheses and wigs.

“Men have agreed to walk the runway in a bra that was decorated by survivors or by artists here in town," Erdman said.

Some of the artwork behind the bras auctioned at the event are designed by women at the Elmcroft by Eclipse Senior Living Facility in Charlotte.

“This activity is actually a little bit personal but it becomes bigger than ourselves," Elmcroft by Eclipse Senior Living Facility Senior Healthy Lifestyle Director Azru Kaya-Uranli said.

Women at the Charlotte senior facility made bras to support a loved one with breast cancer. The residents hope their work encourages women to take action but also to let them know people they’ve never met are rooting for them.

“It’s not making fun of the breasts," one resident said. "It's just saying, 'this is a bra. Put it on but always be aware that what's in the bra is what's important.'"

