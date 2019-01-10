IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A hint of color is quite becoming on the sheriff's deputies of Iredell County this month.
They're wearing pink badges to commemorate October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
"This tradition was started three years ago when Sheriff Campbell authorized our deputies to purchase their own pink badges," the office wrote on Facebook.
Deputies said last year, many people in the community asked about the emblems, which jumpstarted conversations about the cause.
"On behalf of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, we support all of our citizens, and their families dealing with cancer, and urge individuals to get screened for early detection of this disease," the office said.
One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
You can get involved and join the cause by visiting this website.
Never miss an alert. Download the new WCNC app today
TRENDING ON WCNC.COM
Out-of-town doctor, CEO seriously injured in uptown shooting
Teen arrested for shooting innocent bystander in uptown Charlotte near restaurant fire
Southwest's three-day sale is back: Winter flights starting at $49