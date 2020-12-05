More businesses in the Charlotte area are using Virus Vaporizer as part of reopening changes

As more businesses prepare to reopen, sanitation is top of mind. The disinfectant kills 99.9% of germs within minutes.

CONCORD, N.C. — Restaurants and other businesses across the area are preparing to reopen with safety and sanitation top of mind. Many are turning to the Virus Vaporizer as a disinfecting tool to help keep their employees and customers safe.

Enviro-Master of Charlotte says the need for this type of cleaning is high.

Already, they serve more than one thousand customers in the Charlotte area including office spaces, gyms, grocery stores and restaurants like Tacos 4 Life in Concord.

”Making sure we are doing everything we can to protect our staff and everyone who walks into the restaurant,” says Tacos 4 Life owner, Charles Ladigo.

The Virus Vaporizer is unlike most household cleaners in that it works with an electrostatic spray using a hospital-grade disinfectant. Studies show this makes the cleaning extremely effective cleaning about 99.9% of germs within minutes of spraying.

“It puts a positive charge on the chemical that goes through the gun and that allows it to adhere very well to the surface you’re spraying,” says Enviro-Master of Charlotte owner Dave Goodwin.

Goodwin tells WCNC Charlotte the best part of the Virus Vaporizer is that the disinfectant is strong, but not harmful.

“It kills everything from the coronavirus to staph, strep, flu norovirus, and its really effective against all those things but it’s safe around people.”

Other safety and health changes that Tacos 4 Life plans to make in addition to the Virus Vaporize include taking every employee's temperature before their shift, installing touch-free faucets, and installing hands-free door openers in the restrooms.

Additionally, in the beginning of reopening we’re told it’s likely they’ll serve with paper products to avoid reusing plates and silverware.