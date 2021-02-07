Getting back in shape after COVID-19 pandemic key to reducing risk for heart disease

Medical experts say in the wake of COVID-19, cardiovascular disease could grow dramatically over the next few years.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Medical experts say in the wake of COVID-19, cardiovascular disease could grow dramatically over the next few years. With that in mind, they also say it's important for people to get in shape.

According to the American Heart Association cardiovascular disease numbers are set to worsen, due to poor lifestyle behaviors during the pandemic. DHEC numbers show that in 2019, before the pandemic, more than 10,000 South Carolinians died from a heart related disease.

Dr. Matt Pollack from Prisma Health's Orthopedic Center says while some remained fit throughout the pandemic, others didn't. "Exercise and weight loss obviously are key to multiple medical issues," said Dr. Pollack.

"Certainly have a lot of patients that are coming in, since the lockdown their activity levels decreased… Diet wise, things have kind of changed. Not really eating as healthy as they were before."

With gyms back in full swing and open, many are trying to get back into their usual fitness routines, although, for some it's been a challenge. For Allison Baker, after a surgery and then going into lockdown, getting back in shape after a year and a half long COVID slump took time and patience.

"Being out was really rough. I gained weight, didn't eat all the right things," said Baker.

Mr. Baker says for his whole life, he's been into fitness, "I played basketball in college. I used to play basketball with the kids till I was 42. But I still continue to play, run, play tennis."

He says the pandemic, and then lockdown, changed everything. "I spent a lot of time at home and particularly not being able to come to the gym, it was depressing."

Dr. Melissa Nolan from USC says while its important to get healthy, its also important to visit your doctor before starting to exercise, especially if you've had COVID-19.

"Just take it easy, we know that not everyone responds the same. Some it's going to take you a little longer to get back to where you were before your infection," Nolan says. "If you start noticing your heart beating too fast, if you get dizzy, take it easy."