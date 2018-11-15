CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stark numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are painting a grim picture on the horizon when it comes to Alzheimer's and dementia.

The number of cases in the United States is expected to double by 2060, skyrocketing from around 5 million people in 2014 to 13.9 million over the next 40 years. It's a disease that devastates families, like the Misson family, and unfortunately, there is no cure.

"She was an incredible woman," said Wesley Misson, reflecting on his life with his mom, Judy.

Judy was the "team" mom, a PTA member and Cub Scout leader. Around 2002, Judy started becoming forgetful. Her son and husband noticed but didn't think much of it at first. By 2004, though, it had gotten out of hand.

“She couldn't find her way out of the housing development and she just drove around in circles,” Judy’s husband Thomas said.

Judy was diagnosed with stage two Alzheimer's. She lost her voice, she can't feed herself and today she can't even walk. It's a heartbreaking story that isn't uncommon. Alzheimer's is the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S. In North Carolina there are around 170,000 people over the age of 65 living with Alzheimer's. The state has around 446,000 caregivers.

"It's certainly a crisis today and it's going to be a bigger one if we don't do something," said Katherine Lambert, CEO of the Western Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

Lambert says the new numbers should serve as a wake-up call.

"If you look at the other leading causes of death they're declining," Lambert explained. "That's not the case with this disease."

While there's no cure for Alzheimer's, studies are underway to find one. One such study is happening at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem. It's the first true clinical trial looking at lifestyle interventions like diet and exercise.

For families dealing with a new diagnosis, Lambert suggests reaching out to your local Alzheimer's Association so you can get help.

For more information on the signs and symptoms of Alzheimer's, click here.

For caregivers looking for help, click here.

The Alzheimer's Association also has a 24/7 help line that you can contact at 1-800-272-3900.

© 2018 WCNC