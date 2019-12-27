BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new statistics Friday showing how the flu is spreading in the US.

The flu is now blamed for 2,100 deaths across the country out of 4.6 million cases.

22 of those deaths were in young children.

Medical experts say it's still not too late to get a flu vaccine to prevent serious complications as flu season continues.

RELATED: Winter flu season is here early, could be intense

RELATED: Western New York families protest proposed vaccine mandates

RELATED: CDC: disease might be spreading through pet store puppies