ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging everyone to get their flu shot early this year with concerns about stronger strains of the virus this season.

According to the CDC, 8% of the U.S. population gets the flu each season. The most vulnerable people are children under the age of 4 and adults between 50 and 64.

Health experts agree the flu shot is the best way to keep from getting sick but some people are still apprehensive about getting it. There are some over-the-counter medicines that help remedy symptoms, but the only way to prevent the virus is the flu shot.

"The flu shot is most definitely the best form of protection against the flu," said Dr. Jessica Oxendine. "That's why the CDC suggest everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot to protect themselves and their loved ones.

"As soon as it's available, you should go get it."

There has been one death due to the flu already this year, when a 4-year-old in California died last week.