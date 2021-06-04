Charlotte mom, daughter share story of misdiagnosis and perseverance in new children's book

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family survived something they call tragic that could have been prevented, but not a tragedy for them. A doctor's misdiagnosis at birth left their daughter facing unbelievable challenges and now they’re sharing their story in a book, hoping to spread awareness. Susan Haas knows it’s hard for most people to understand what her daughter Lexi faces after a doctor misdiagnosed her when she was born. “Shortly after the start of her life she developed newborn jaundice and her doctor didn’t take it seriously,” Haas said. Lexi’s resulting condition: a type of cerebral palsy that only affects her motor coordination, but not her intellect. Her mom says Lexi was reading when she was just 10 months old. But Susan Haas says her message remains. “I wanted to get out to the world that newborn jaundice can do this to a child, can leave a child intact with intellect but unable to walk and unable to talk," she said.

Lexi is now 19 years old, and her family has helped her find ways to communicate. She’s able to spell out words and even sentences with the help of a computer. Beyond that, they’ve found a very basic way to say "yes" and "no"; Lexi sticks out her tongue to indicate yes and growls to indicate no.



Haas said trying to communicate with her daughter is one of the most frustrating experiences of her life. But one of the most rewarding experiences came from sharing her story: Haas said she and Lexi teamed up to write the book The Year of the Buttered Cat. She describes the book as the story of Lexi piecing together how she ended up trapped in her own body.



“What happened to her was tragic, her life is not a tragedy. She wanted to write this book which was filled with humor and a completely optimistic point of view which is Lexi’s life,” Haas said. “The reader discovers along with Lexi what happened and hopefully is as outraged as we were.”