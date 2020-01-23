CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the boom in population in Charlotte and its surrounding communities, there comes a need for more hospitals. There will soon be three more medical facilities in the area because of the need.

On Thursday, there will be groundbreaking for the new Atrium Health Union West facility in western Union County.

It's a hospital that will be located at the intersection of Independence Boulevard/Highway 74 and Stallings Road in Stallings.

It will include 40 acute care beds. The break down is below according to Atrium's website:

30 medical/surgical acute care beds

6 labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum rooms

4 ICU beds

The hospital will also have 10 emergency department bays that will be open around the clock, 24/7. It will also have a helipad.

It's one of three hospitals that are planned to pop up in the area.

On Tuesday night, Charlotte City Council passed a rezoning request to develop a hospital on the corner of Johnston Road and Providence Road West in the Ballantyne area.

It will house 48 beds and will be a 163,000 square foot health institution, according to zoning requests and records.

The lot is now trees and farmland, but developers were given the go-ahead on Tuesday.

The last hospital is built and will open in Fort Mill. It's called Piedmont Gold Hill.

The $15 million facility includes 12 treatment spaces and will be open 24/7.

"Piedmont Medical Center Rock Hill is the lone hospital in the county," a hospital official said. "This helps kind of bridge that gap, so it provides more convenient access to lifesaving care for the folks in Fort Mill."

