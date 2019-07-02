CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the Carolinas in the middle of flu season and cases growing by the day, hospitals in the Charlotte area are making changes to their visitor policies.

Atrium Health announced that effective 7 a.m. Friday, all visitors must be older than 12 at all of its Charlotte-area hospitals. This restriction also applies to all Novant Health hospitals and Wake Forest Baptist Health facilities.

Atrium is also asking anyone with flu-like symptoms to not visit patients in the hospital. Those symptoms include fever, headaches, body aches and pain, cough, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose and nausea or vomiting. If someone with these symptoms must visit a patient, they will be required to wear a surgical mask at all times.

CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia is also enforcing a ban on all visitors under the age of 13, as well as anyone with flu-like symptoms or a compromised immune system. Anyone with those symptoms will only be allowed in the hospital if they are being treated.

“In the past few weeks, we have seen an increase in the number of our patients presenting with flu-like symptoms and that number is the indicator which triggers visitor restriction for hospitals across the state and country,” said Dr. Erik Schuls, Acute Care Service Line Quality Physician at CaroMont Health. “Limiting possible exposure for individuals who are at-risk for contracting the flu is in the best interest of our patients and the community.”