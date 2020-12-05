Charlotte leaders give businesses new guidelines on how to reopen safely

"Everything we need to do, we’ll do.” Businesses in the Charlotte area are preparing now so once they get to green light to open, they can be ready.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At the French Quarter restaurant in uptown Charlotte, you’ll see chefs in face masks and cleaning supplies always just an arms reach away.

“Whatever we need to do to make things easier and safer for our customers and employees going forward,” said the restaurant's owner, George Photopoulos.

Photopoulos says they’ve already given some thought to what their reopening plan will look like, but a lot of businesses in Charlotte still aren’t sure.

“As our city began the first phase of reopening over the weekend, we've been getting a lot of questions about how retailers offices and restaurants can safely open their doors," said Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.

Mayor Lyles and a panel of community members joined to share best practices small businesses can use as a guideline.

“The [Mecklenburg County] manager actually put out a toolkit this morning that we can make available to people,” said Mecklenburg Health Director Gibbie Harris.

The toolkit includes a 64-page manual that includes general recommendations, and industry-specific recommendations for places like restaurants, retail, hotels, and childcare facilities,

“It’s called the framework for reopening and covers about 28 different industries," said the LGBT Chamber of Commerce president Chad Turner.

Turner says it's on the ReadyCLT website, which also has links for resources separated by business type.

“That particular form is for anybody to download, print off," Turner said. "It's accessible, it’s free.”

Photopolous says he received the guidelines Monday morning and thinks it’ll be helpful in making sure customers and employees feel safe.

“We’re definitely going to get on board with that," Photopolous said. "Everything we need to do, we’ll do.”

County health director Gibbie Harris says the county won’t be handing out certificates of safety for businesses following proper guidelines, but will work with them to make sure they’re taking the right precautions.