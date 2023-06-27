Clinic offers free testing on national HIV testing day

Rao Community Health partnered with both big retailers like Walmart to local groups like Mad Miles in Camp North End to provide free HIV testing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In support of National HIV testing day, one man is seeking solutions by encouraging others to get tested.

"Everybody needs care," CEO of Rao Community Health Bernard Davis said.

His clinic is made up of around a dozen people who work around the clock to serve the Charlotte Metro area, and they were especially busy on National HIV Testing Day.

Rao partnered with both big retailers like Walmart to local groups like Mad Miles in Camp North End to offer free testing to anyone in need.

Davis said the clinics can save people hundreds in medical expenses, and that similar efforts could be driving down more than costs.

The CDC’s latest numbers show new HIV infections declined by 8% from 2015 to 2019, and the decrease is attributed to a drop in spread among younger men.

"We’ve made some strides in our medication, so an individual can take medication that is just one pill a day versus having to take several pills a day," Davis said. "We’re even at the point now with the medication that a patient can come in for their injection every two months versus taking the pill every day and keep these people undetectable."

For now, Davis is aimed at continuing to provide care and getting the word out with events just like this one.

"I believe that we have to go to the community and the community doesn’t always need to come to us," he said.