CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday marked National Doctors Day. In 1990, the federal government declared March 30 National Doctors Day, enshrining into law a day to celebrate, honor and thank the men and women who dedicate their lives to saving others.

Doctors diagnose, treat, cure and provide hope, but as a global pandemic threatens society, there has never been a better time to show appreciation for those who save lives every day, no matter the risk.

In response, we’re sharing just a few of the ways the community has been showing their gratitude.

On the sidewalks outside an employee parking garage at Atrium’s CMC Main in Charlotte, inspiring messages are written in chalk leading up to the hospital.

Some of those messages include, “It’s a beautiful day to save lives," and “If you are arriving, thank you for what you are about to do,” and “If you are leaving, thank you for what you did.”

Countless others have been ordering take-out from local restaurants hurting by the stay-at-home order and delivering the meals to hospitals to feed healthcare workers.

“I’ve especially been feeling like really scared and heavy-hearted for everyone on the frontline because I just can’t even imagine,” Caroline Elliott said.

Elliott, a fertility nurse, began collecting donations from friends and family through Venmo, hoping to collect enough money to send 20 meals to hospital staff as a simple way to say thank you.

“It grew really quickly and in one day we raised $8,000 in like under 24 hours,” she said.

That’s when Elliott says she created a GoFundMe, which has now raised more than $15,000.

RELATED: Charlotte woman raises money to send 100 pizzas to Atrium Health's CMC

Elliott says the donations are providing 100 meals a day, for the next 30 days to hospital staff at CMC Main and Novant’s Presbyterian Hospital, with plans to expand to Levine Childen’s Hospital, Hemby Children’s Hospital, Mercy and Novant in Pineville.

“It’s definitely just a small way to tell them, 'Thank you, we appreciate you, we see you and although we can’t do your job, we’re behind you 100%',” she said.

Caroline Elliott / Inizio Pizza

Elliott says she feels good to also be helping local restaurants. She says so far, she’s placed orders with Reid’s Fine Foods, Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen and Inizio Pizza with plans for future orders with restaurants including Selwyn Avenue Pub and Harpers.

There might never be enough ways to thank our doctors for their bravery or for putting themselves at risk every day, often without the proper protection, but at least on this day, the community is showing them just how grateful they are.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

After schools closed, child abuse referrals slowed

Nonprofit organizations see drop in donations as coronavirus impacts economy

On the front lines: How Mecklenburg County's Medic is handling COVID-19