Charlotte doctor says it's 'safer now for people to return to work' with current COVID-19 situation

Dr. Bregier is the corporate health medical director for Novant Health, navigating companies across the region through the changing safety guidelines.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pandemic changed the working world as we knew it. Millions of companies were forced to figure out how to work together, while apart.

Remote work became the norm but with the current COVID-19 situation, doctors say the office is an option.

"Between being vaccinated and the number of people who have had COVID and have either passive or natural immunity, it is safer now for people to return to work than it used to be," Dr. Charles Bregier with Novant Health said.

Many companies are bringing workers back, without distancing and masks.

"We certainly want people to be more cautious with their workforce that’s not fully vaccinated or up to date on their vaccines," Dr. Bregier said.

And there are new challenges for companies to navigate.

"There are new stressors that many different employees and employers are facing with mental health challenges, stress related problems, isolation, depression, substance abuse," he said. "A lot of social problems have developed and we’re finding resources to help employers deal with all these new challenges."

Doctors say the bottom line is COVID-19 will require flexibility in the future.

