'It's definitely alarming' | Doctors concerned over early uptick in flu cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Flu season typically starts to increase in November and December, according to one Charlotte doctor. But he says there is a new trend that is concerning him.

"The fact that I've already been having a few flu cases here in the office over the past few weeks is definitely worrisome to me," Dr. Matthew CiRullo, internist at Atrium Health, said. "It's too early to tell, but it's definitely alarming."

Experts say your best protection against the virus is still the flu shot. And research shows it's safe to get your flu and COVID-19 shots at the same time.

"People can get COVID and influenza vaccines at the same time," Dr. CiRullo said. "There doesn't seem to be any serious risk or complication to that."

Dr. CiRullo also says it's important to remember COVID-19 is still spreading, too. He says many people downplay their symptoms or think it's just seasonal allergies but if you have any symptoms, you should get a COVID-19 test.

"So patients will come in with the belief that they just think they're having allergies, you know, symptoms, and I have to tell them, like, 'Hey, you're vaccinated, let's be safe, let's do a COVID test.' And it turns out positive. And they're almost in disbelief," he said.